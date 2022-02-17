© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meryl Dorey & Nadine Sisterson address huge crowd in Canberra, Australia. 12 Feb 2022.
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • February 17, 2022
Canberra, Australia. 12 Feb 2022. Freedom Rally.
In front of one of the largest crowds ever assembled in the history of The Continent, Meryl Dorey & Nadine Sisterson speak.
Meryl is the Founder of The Australian Vaccination-risks Network (AVN) and is a tireless campaigner for those injured by all vaccines, not just the covid jab. She has been at the forefront in the fight for informed medical consent for over two decades.
Nadine is current President of The AVN and like Meryl, is a tireless campaigner for those whose voice is drowned out by the lamestream media. See the latest action taken by the AVN in this long and dogged fight https://avn.org.au/2022/01/announcement-20-11-2021-the-avn-takes-legal-action-to-protect-all-our-rights/
Vaxxed Bus #VaxxedDownUnder https://avn.org.au/information/vaxxed-down-under-stories/
https://avn.org.au/
https://www.facebook.com/avn.org.au/
https://twitter.com/AVN_Choice
This is only one protest rally of those that have already taken place, and actions yet to be taken. Every day there are things happening in Canberra, all over The Continent, and all over the World.
The people are awakening.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
In front of one of the largest crowds ever assembled in the history of The Continent, Meryl Dorey & Nadine Sisterson speak.
Meryl is the Founder of The Australian Vaccination-risks Network (AVN) and is a tireless campaigner for those injured by all vaccines, not just the covid jab. She has been at the forefront in the fight for informed medical consent for over two decades.
Nadine is current President of The AVN and like Meryl, is a tireless campaigner for those whose voice is drowned out by the lamestream media. See the latest action taken by the AVN in this long and dogged fight https://avn.org.au/2022/01/announcement-20-11-2021-the-avn-takes-legal-action-to-protect-all-our-rights/
Vaxxed Bus #VaxxedDownUnder https://avn.org.au/information/vaxxed-down-under-stories/
https://avn.org.au/
https://www.facebook.com/avn.org.au/
https://twitter.com/AVN_Choice
This is only one protest rally of those that have already taken place, and actions yet to be taken. Every day there are things happening in Canberra, all over The Continent, and all over the World.
The people are awakening.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.