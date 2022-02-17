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Meryl Dorey & Nadine Sisterson address huge crowd in Canberra, Australia. 12 Feb 2022.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
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20 views • February 17, 2022
Canberra, Australia. 12 Feb 2022. Freedom Rally.

In front of one of the largest crowds ever assembled in the history of The Continent, Meryl Dorey & Nadine Sisterson speak.

Meryl is the Founder of The Australian Vaccination-risks Network (AVN) and is a tireless campaigner for those injured by all vaccines, not just the covid jab. She has been at the forefront in the fight for informed medical consent for over two decades.

Nadine is current President of The AVN and like Meryl, is a tireless campaigner for those whose voice is drowned out by the lamestream media. See the latest action taken by the AVN in this long and dogged fight https://avn.org.au/2022/01/announcement-20-11-2021-the-avn-takes-legal-action-to-protect-all-our-rights/

Vaxxed Bus #VaxxedDownUnder https://avn.org.au/information/vaxxed-down-under-stories/

https://avn.org.au/

https://www.facebook.com/avn.org.au/

https://twitter.com/AVN_Choice

This is only one protest rally of those that have already taken place, and actions yet to be taken. Every day there are things happening in Canberra, all over The Continent, and all over the World.

The people are awakening.


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Thanks for watching.

Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

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