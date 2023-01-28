https://gettr.com/post/p26im52c20d

01/24/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 66: An ordinary American citizen said she knew there were CCP’s black hands inside the DOJ, because her brother worked in the DOJ and she was also involved in some lawsuits. We must bring awareness to more American people that the CCP is infiltrating their country and their lives.





01/24/2023 对邪恶说不 第66天：一名普通美国民众说她知道美国司法部有中共黑手，因为她弟弟在司法部工作，她自己也有涉及到一些案子。我们需要让更多美国人知道中共正在侵蚀他们的国家和他们的生活。



