You won't BELIEVE what's in this Ukraine bunker! BABY FACTORY | Redacted

You won't BELIEVE what's in this Ukraine bunker! | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris





While we are focused on the war, are there other nefarious things happening in Ukraine? Recent reports have emerged from Ukraine over the past few weeks of women kept in under ground bunkers by companies making billions off the of baby farming industry. What is this about? We discuss, you decide.





Full length report:

https://rumble.com/v345ecn-you-wont-believe-whats-in-this-ukraine-bunker-redacted-with-natali-and-clay.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=15