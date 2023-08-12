You won't BELIEVE what's in this Ukraine bunker! BABY FACTORY | Redacted

You won't BELIEVE what's in this Ukraine bunker! | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris
While we are focused on the war, are there other nefarious things happening in Ukraine? Recent reports have emerged from Ukraine over the past few weeks of women kept in under ground bunkers by companies making billions off the of baby farming industry. What is this about? We discuss, you decide.
Full length report:
https://rumble.com/v345ecn-you-wont-believe-whats-in-this-ukraine-bunker-redacted-with-natali-and-clay.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=15
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.