You won't BELIEVE what's in this Ukraine bunker! BABY FACTORY | Redacted
GalacticStorm
2084 Subscribers
579 views
Published 20 hours ago

You won't BELIEVE what's in this Ukraine bunker! | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris


While we are focused on the war, are there other nefarious things happening in Ukraine? Recent reports have emerged from Ukraine over the past few weeks of women kept in under ground bunkers by companies making billions off the of baby farming industry. What is this about? We discuss, you decide.


Full length report:

https://rumble.com/v345ecn-you-wont-believe-whats-in-this-ukraine-bunker-redacted-with-natali-and-clay.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=15

Keywords
human traffickingchild traffickingorgan harvestingcartelsredactedbiden regimechild sex tradeglobal organ trafficking

