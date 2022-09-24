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9/24/22 Globalist Lockstep To WWIII, Planetary Slavery, Digital SubHuman Race: Humanity Unite!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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9/24/22: It has never been more crucial for Humanity to unite to fight the Globalist Mafia Cabal- WEF/UN/CGI as the Russian Ambassador to the UN announced at the UN Assembly in NYC this week that in a month or two the world will enter into a war “not seen since WWII” and that special military operations phase of the Russia- Ukraine (USA proxy) war is about to be over....Meanwhile the Pope instructs the world’s Catholic Institutions to send all of their wealth holdings back to the Vatican Bank by 9/30. The plan is for wide-spread genocide in the Western 1st world nations, World famine and complete economic, infrastructure and energy collapse across the developed world to be followed by complete enslavement of humanity into the Beast digital Internet of bodies controlled by ASI....

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Links for today's video:

Please become a poll worker for the mid-terms!!

 https://onemoremission.com/

Please visit the site below and send the legal files to Senator Rand Paul:

https://renz-law.com/our-medical-freedom-fight/

To email Senator Paul: 

https://www.paul.senate.gov/connect/email-rand

Thank MTG for her continual calling out of rhinos and the most recent Bill to ban Freon by Liz Cheney! 

https://greeneforms.house.gov/contact/

The President of Serbia warns that global war is imminent: 

https://warnewsupdates.blogspot.com/2022/09/serbian-president-vucic-warns-of.html (YAFTV apologizes for saying this was a Russian ambassador- sorry! ugh!)

WISekey: 

https://www.wisekey.com/

WEF's WISekey Founder, C Moreira:

 https://www.wisekey.com/company/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/09/15/2516988/0/en/WISeKey-Invited-to-Join-the-Clinton-Global-Initiative-CGI-2022-Meeting-in-New-York-as-Part-of-the-New-Commitments-to-Action.html

Watchman on the Wall 88 excellent video on the significance of Israel PM announcing 2 state solution:

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSsUaJCBBp0

The Pope demands all Catholic Institutions to transfer their wealth to the Vatican Bank by 9/30: 

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/252093/pope-francis-instructs-vatican-entities-to-move-all-funds-to-vatican-bank-by-sept-30

Excellent video to share explaining how the WEF and the globalist cabal is executing their plan: 

http://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=632a0dd7d0c84b01659bcd7b

Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV!!

Please Pray for Humanity to Unite to defeat the Globalists plans for WWIII and the installation of the Prison Planet system!

YOU ARE FREE!!





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