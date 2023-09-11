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Klaus 'Anal' Schwab was in NYC on 9/11 2001
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218 views • September 11, 2023

World Economic Founder and Chairman discusses eating breakfast with  Charlie "Bilderberger" Rose in New York City on September 11, 2001.

What are the chances eh, that this was a coincidence?

Original full length source: https://charlierose.com/videos/25899

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SquatchyWildMan
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new york9-11charlie roseklaus anal shwab
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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