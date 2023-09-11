Klaus 'Anal' Schwab was in NYC on 9/11 2001

World Economic Founder and Chairman discusses eating breakfast with Charlie "Bilderberger" Rose in New York City on September 11, 2001.
What are the chances eh, that this was a coincidence?
Original full length source: https://charlierose.com/videos/25899
Mirrored -
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.