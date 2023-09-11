Create New Account
Klaus 'Anal' Schwab was in NYC on 9/11 2001
World Economic Founder and Chairman discusses eating breakfast with  Charlie "Bilderberger" Rose in New York City on September 11, 2001.

What are the chances eh, that this was a coincidence?

Original full length source: https://charlierose.com/videos/25899

SquatchyWildMan
new york9-11charlie roseklaus anal shwab

