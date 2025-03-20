Loaf Pans : Cast Iron vs Glass

Want the best loaf of bread but don’t know which loaf pan works best? I had the same question!





I compare glass and cast iron loaf pans to see which one produces the best sourdough loaf. I walk you through making two identical loaves of sourdough, one baked in a glass loaf pan and the other in a cast iron loaf pan. Both loaves use the same ingredients and methods, with an extra step of adding rice to the bottom of the pans to prevent any marks. After allowing the loaves to rise and proof, I score them and bake at 425°F for an hour.

Once they’re baked, I reveal the results of the comparison. The glass loaf pan produced a loaf with a slightly darker, crispier crust, especially on the top and sides, but it also led to some burn marks on the bottom. In contrast, the cast iron pan gave me a more evenly cooked loaf with a softer, more uniform crust. Both loaves were moist and beautifully baked on the inside, with no significant difference in texture or taste.





I conclude by suggesting that if you prefer a darker, crunchier crust, the glass loaf pan might be your best bet. But if you like a more evenly cooked loaf with a softer crust, the cast iron pan is the way to go. Throughout the video, I encourage you to try making sourdough in different pans and invite you to follow Loaded Potato Dawg for more budget-friendly recipes using shelf-stable ingredients.





