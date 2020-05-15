© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NOTHING Has CHANGED! 2020
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • May 15, 2020
It's all about MONEY & POWER! See the live-chat reptile? morph from Zuckerberg for yourself: https://www.facebook.com/zuck/videos/...
YouTube: Gerald Celente!!!! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCs_...
Source video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8eFw...
subscribe to the Gerald Celente's Trends Journal: https://trendsresearch.com/subscribe
Used Parts of the Movie: Corona Zombies (2020) Note: This video is fair use under U.S. copyright law because it is (1) non-commercial, (2) uses only 2% of the original work, and (3) does not compete with the original work and could have no negative effect on its market.
YouTube: Gerald Celente!!!! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCs_...
Source video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8eFw...
subscribe to the Gerald Celente's Trends Journal: https://trendsresearch.com/subscribe
Used Parts of the Movie: Corona Zombies (2020) Note: This video is fair use under U.S. copyright law because it is (1) non-commercial, (2) uses only 2% of the original work, and (3) does not compete with the original work and could have no negative effect on its market.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.