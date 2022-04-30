Breast milk hand expression "EXPLICIT"

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How lactating women can effectively extract milk from their breasts.
https://journals.lww.com/greenjournal/Fulltext/2021/04000/Association_of_Breastfeeding_and_Child_IQ_Score_at.2.aspx https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2752994 https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD011505.pub2/full https://www.brighteon.com/52a60a56-dc33-429b-b847-93a5cbcb5731 https://www.brighteon.com/85d78ab2-63ac-4d15-a4c6-59d36a3131dd