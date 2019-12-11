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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1543 - Meredith C Alex V - Surveillance video of attack
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297 views • December 11, 2019
The group attempted to sexually assault Meredith, who went inside the Outland Ballroom, where her boyfriend Alex was DJ’ing and informed him of what happened. When they both went outside to get a better description of the suspects, they were attacked, before the attackers fled, with police chasing after them. Meredith and Alex sustained numerous cuts and bruises, and Meredith, a mother of a 16-month-old baby, sustained a fractured ankle.
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