The QSB Wave is a device that utilizes Wave Genetics principles to overlay subtle frequencies onto a carrier frequency for healing purposes. Wave Genetics was invented by Russian scientist Dr. Peter Garyaev and involves extracting DNA information from photographs and incorporating it into an audio file, allowing the body to assimilate and update its DNA blueprint. By introducing this technology to the QSB (Quantum Scalar Box), it provides uncorrupted DNA information for healing, repairing DNA, and potentially reversing the aging process - but using scalar waves instead of sound.

More info. and webinar interest form available here: https://lifeenergysolutions.com/wave-genetics-and-age-reversal/