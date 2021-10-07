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The Way Forward: Overcoming Fear (Dr. Mark McDonald)
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330 views • October 07, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/07/the-psychological-state-of-america.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211007&mid=DM1012371&rid=1285617827
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
The video above features a short lecture McDonald gave during America's Frontline Doctors' White Coat Summit 216 in mid-October 2020, titled "The Way Forward: Overcoming Fear."
In it, he points out that not only has fear morphed into a delusional belief that masks, gloves and physical separation are required to stay alive, but fear has also been turned into a virtue, which is doubly tragic and wrong.
Wearing a mask has become a way to demonstrate that you're a "good person," someone who obviously cares about others, whereas not wearing a mask brands you as an inconsiderate lout, if not a prospective mass murderer, simply by breathing.
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
The video above features a short lecture McDonald gave during America's Frontline Doctors' White Coat Summit 216 in mid-October 2020, titled "The Way Forward: Overcoming Fear."
In it, he points out that not only has fear morphed into a delusional belief that masks, gloves and physical separation are required to stay alive, but fear has also been turned into a virtue, which is doubly tragic and wrong.
Wearing a mask has become a way to demonstrate that you're a "good person," someone who obviously cares about others, whereas not wearing a mask brands you as an inconsiderate lout, if not a prospective mass murderer, simply by breathing.
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