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Deathcare and Politics, with Dr. Olszewski, host Kirk MacKenzie - Full Show
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10 views • February 19, 2022
All links: https://libertylinks.io/kirkmack
Call-In Line: 563.999.3024
DR. AL OLSZEWSKI, candidate for US Congress,
and SHAMGAR CONNORS, denied a transplant, will be my guests.
Dr. Al delivered an incredible speech on healthcare to the Kalispell Pachyderm meeting a couple of days ago. He knows what he is talking about and willing to speak out! He agreed to appear on my show so everyone might hear his thoughts. We will be able to take call-ins.
In addition, Shamgar Connors, a prior guest, who made it to the national stage, returns to give us an update and share in the discussion. Like myself, he was on the kidney transplant list for 3 years, then just a few weeks ago was told he would be taken off the active list because he refuses to be injected. At least 6 hospitals, across the country, and in the same timeframe, all decided death was preferable to having someone walking around with the jab.
https://theconstitutionalcounty.com
Call-In Line: 563.999.3024
Call-In Line: 563.999.3024
DR. AL OLSZEWSKI, candidate for US Congress,
and SHAMGAR CONNORS, denied a transplant, will be my guests.
Dr. Al delivered an incredible speech on healthcare to the Kalispell Pachyderm meeting a couple of days ago. He knows what he is talking about and willing to speak out! He agreed to appear on my show so everyone might hear his thoughts. We will be able to take call-ins.
In addition, Shamgar Connors, a prior guest, who made it to the national stage, returns to give us an update and share in the discussion. Like myself, he was on the kidney transplant list for 3 years, then just a few weeks ago was told he would be taken off the active list because he refuses to be injected. At least 6 hospitals, across the country, and in the same timeframe, all decided death was preferable to having someone walking around with the jab.
https://theconstitutionalcounty.com
Call-In Line: 563.999.3024
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