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THEY ARE DESPERATE - COVID19 (BULLSHIT) NARRATIVE IS CRUMBLING
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520 views • December 02, 2021
In this short video, we can clearly show the desperation, they want to keep the hoax alive, they can see that it is crumbling and they know it. So you have these ads popping up all over the place.
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