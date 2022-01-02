Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Awakening BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.24.15)

Dr Daniels reveals evidence that Americans are waking up and taking effective measures to save themselves from the Medical Industrial Complex. Tune in as Dr Daniels shares the good news as well as the retaliation strategies of the Medical Industrial Complex. Get the information you need to prepare your counter measures. Think Happens

NOTE: Dr Daniels lost connection during this podcast. It appears that after the connection was lost, part of an old podcast (From the Mouth of Authority BONUS) was played for the rest this recording. The link to the complete podcast of the old show is https://www.brighteon.com/016d70ad-7a5c-474b-a7de-4334bfa4aa96

** To hear this show done on another network: https://www.brighteon.com/cf324cab-321f-4e54-b3bb-0678bcbc18be

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