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Iraq: A Decade of Hell
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22 views • August 24, 2021
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, presents a collection of information detailing the foundational lies, fraudulent claims, unaccountability, failure, environmental, economic and human costs of the decade long Iraq War.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/hell
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Note: Stefan was making a size comparison about x amount of Iraqis being equivalent to x number of Americans based on the size of the respective countries. There have been five million Iraqi children orphaned and over 500,000 killed according to recent numbers.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/hell
Freedomain Radio Facebook: http://www.fdrurl.com/fb
Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Note: Stefan was making a size comparison about x amount of Iraqis being equivalent to x number of Americans based on the size of the respective countries. There have been five million Iraqi children orphaned and over 500,000 killed according to recent numbers.
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