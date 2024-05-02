Four Elements (for silent observation, inspiration, contemplation)

https://integratingpresence.com/2024/04/26/four-elements-meditation-resources
After initially embarking on a research journey in order to offer teachings and guided meditations on the four elements -- earth, water, fire, air -- things change, as they always do, and vital information and insights come to light influencing our choices. Instead, the footage shot exclusively for this project -- during travels and everyday life -- now finds its way as filmic objects for silent observation, inspiration, contemplation and however else viewers wish to skillfully engage. This is a combination video of separate individual element videos which are also available. Three of them have more content than this one.
Earth: https://youtu.be/d_cn9IZZY2g
Water: https://youtu.be/h_C7Yh7zMuI
Fire: https://youtu.be/-xOIFroOO8U
Air: https://youtu.be/_Aw_fxccTk0
Disclaimer: Warning of practicing for elements meditation without a qualified teacher. I've put together an extensive blog post containing what's been collected thus far and is for research and informational purposes on the four great elements. Please take only what is helpful and leave the rest
Blog post Contents headings:
Earth
Water
Fire
Air
Miscellaneous and Resources
Questions for potential reflection and contemplation
Articles
https://integratingpresence.com/2024/04/26/four-elements-meditation-resources
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.