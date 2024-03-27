Sean "Diddy" Combs has broken his silence after fleeing the US | Jesse Watters

Sean "Diddy" Combs has broken his silence, claiming he's the victim of a "witch hunt", after DHS raided his homes. But a litany of lawsuits accuse the mogul of being the Epstein of the music industry, accusing Diddy of rape, sex trafficking, pedophilia, satanic cult and more. And it's not just Diddy that's implicated- this goes straight to the heart of the music industry.

