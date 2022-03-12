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Ukrainian Collusion
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11 views • March 12, 2022
There Is A Larger Story Here
* Is Ukraine really a sovereign country — or a corrupt client state of America’s ruling class?
* In 2016, Joe had Ukraine’s top prosecutor fired for investigating the gas company that paid Hunter million$ for a no-show gig there.
* Dems’ relationship with the Ukraine government is at the center of this story.
p.s. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is cover for a white hat operation to take down the Khazarian cabal’s stronghold there.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 March 2022
* Is Ukraine really a sovereign country — or a corrupt client state of America’s ruling class?
* In 2016, Joe had Ukraine’s top prosecutor fired for investigating the gas company that paid Hunter million$ for a no-show gig there.
* Dems’ relationship with the Ukraine government is at the center of this story.
p.s. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is cover for a white hat operation to take down the Khazarian cabal’s stronghold there.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 March 2022
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