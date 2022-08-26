Orgonite for plants, Gardening Tool, EMF Protection

Hello, I'm Tivon from Fix the World Morocco, and today I'd like to talk to you about our orgonite garden pucks. How can orgonite help your plants grow? Orgonite uses orgone energy, which was discovered by Dr. Wilhelm Reich. When he made these orgone accumulator boxes, he found that when you took samples of seeds inside the accumulator, they grew better, healthier, and stronger than seeds that were put inside controlled conditions. Now, we fast forward to today, and people are using orgonite to make their plants grow healthier and stronger. Here's an example of how orgonite can make your plants grow healthier than if you didn't have orgonite. In this example, you can see a bed that did not have orgonite versus a bed that did have orgonite. So on the left side, you have the flower bed that does not have the orgonite, and then on the right side, there is a flower bed with orgonite, and here you can clearly see the difference. So today, we have some special offers for our new orgonite garden sets. You can get the garden pucks in sets of two or four. And this is perfect if you only have space for potted plants. We also have a special gardener's urban garden pack where it's four pucks and a pyramid. This is perfect if you're limited in space and might have some space on your rooftop or your patio. For larger gardens like community gardens, we have our orgonite community pack; It has four pyramids and eight of these garden pucks. It's perfect for larger plots of land up to, let's say, an acre. At Fix the World Morocco we've been making our handmade EMF protection products since 2017 and we’ve shipped all over the world to many thousands of customers. If you have any questions you can contact or view the many videos we’ve created that explain the science and testimonies behind each of our products. Be sure to visit our website FTWProject.com These offers are only available for the next 24 hours at these prices. So don't delay. Click the link below and start growing bigger, healthier, and better plants today. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ This YouTube channel has other related video clips regarding Orgonite, Shungite and EMF Protection. Please check them out : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_32... ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ MORE INFORMATION: CUSTOMER PRODUCT REVIEW TESTIMONIALS: https://www.ftwproject.com/customer-t... SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH AND DOCUMENTATION FOR OUR PRODUCTS: https://www.ftwproject.com/orgone-ene... OUR PRODUCTS AND SPECIAL OFFERS: SLEEPING PODS FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/orgone-energy-... PHONE SHIELDS FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/phone-shields-... PYRAMIDS FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-pyram... CHARGE PLATES FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-charg... GARDENING SETS: https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-for-y... EXTRA SHUNGITE PRODUCTS: https://ftwproject.com/the-power-of-s... TILES FOR EMF PROTECTION: https://ftwproject.com/shungite-orgon... EMF PROTECTION PENDANTS: https://ftwproject.com/free-orgonite-... EMF PROTECTION BRACELETS: https://ftwproject.com/emf-protection... CONTACT US: https://www.ftwproject.com/contact-2/ CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ Youtube channel link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_32... Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/FTW-Project-... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shungite_or... *this description may contain affiliate links. When you click them, I may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. I only recommend products and services that I've used or have experience with.