0. Money - Part 1
GTWY Academy
Published 12 hours ago

Everything that you need to know about money moving forward, explained in less than 25 minutes. If you think that I missed something or that I am wrong, please leave a comment below. Thank you!

Additional Note: For some reason, I wasn't able to upload the video in one shot, so I had to break it up in a 4 videos series. This is part 1.

bitcoineducationprivacymoneybtccurrencyanonymityencryptioncryptosmonerowalletcbdcxmrhigh-technology

