© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The "Wobble Effect" May Help Take Back the World -- Drs. Tenpenny and Martin
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
164 views • November 10, 2020
Drs. Tenpenny and Martin discuss global government intentions, COVID19 and how the wobble effect can help us take back the world as we knew it and even improve it.
Video source: https://disseminate.tv/v/fSxLaZ
See Dr. Tenpenny's articles at www.Vaxxter.com
Video source: https://disseminate.tv/v/fSxLaZ
See Dr. Tenpenny's articles at www.Vaxxter.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.