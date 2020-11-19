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The Contagion Myth w/ Tom Cowan, MD
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286 views • November 19, 2020
Alfa Vedic

Thomas Cowan, MD, has studied and written about many subjects in medicine including nutrition, homeopathy, anthroposophical medicine, and herbal medicine. He is author of Human Heart, Cosmic Heart, The Fourfold Path to Healing, The Nourishing Traditions Book of Baby and Child Care and The Contagion Myth.

Dr. Cowan has served as vice president of the Physicians’ Association for Anthroposophic Medicine and is a founding board member of the Weston A. Price Foundation®.

Dr. Tom's latest book, The Contagion Myth, asks the question: are there really such things as "viruses"? Or are electro smog, toxic living conditions, and 5G actually to blame for COVID-19?

In usual unscripted Alfacast fashion we let the conversation take us into any and all levels of what constitutes health, and how institutionalized medicine has become a political asset for those desiring global control. Our chat will do much to allay prevailing "pandemic" anxieties, so you may want to share with friends and family to spread this positivity and truth.

Show links:
https://drtomcowan.com/

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Keywords
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