Shazza's Story.
29 views
Roobs Flyers
Published 20 hours ago |

Shazza's Story.


Cornelian Bay, Tasmania.


13th February, 2023.


With the AVN and the Vaxxed bus in Tassie, Shazza tells her story to Meryl Dorey,


Childhood vaccines, Whooping Cough, Small Pox, nice midwives.


Building communities and likeminded people.


australiatasmaniaroobs flyersaustralian vaccination risks networkthe vaxxed busshazza matazz

