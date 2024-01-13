Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Houthis claim to make hits on Western ships, US and UK deny any impacts
channel image
The Prisoner
8928 Subscribers
Shop now
182 views
Published Yesterday

The Houthis report they have hit several Western warships in the Red Sea; however, Washington and London deny these claims. The Yemeni militant group says it is now mobilizing forces across the country. A local journalist has more on the mounting escalation.

Mirrored - RT

Keywords
ukusayemenred seahouthis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket