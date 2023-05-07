Michael Yon: Busses roar through Central America & Mexico by the hundreds, day & night

TuberCuBusses heading up the Tuberculosis Highway to United States — I made this video recently in Darien Provence, Panama. Our friends in Panama are being infected and damaged by US invasion of America.
Huge numbers of innocent families will suffer from these unvetted coughs, itches, and bloody stools heading through Central America and Mexico on crowded busses. Highway 1 is the new Highway of Death.
Who will be patient Zero for Ebola? American Generals and Admirals trade their souls like baseball cards. They demonstrate no respect for their own families, their country, or their empty souls.
And now, tonight, the busses roar through Central America and Mexico by the hundreds. Day and night. Fueling the invasion and war.
sourcehttps://twitter.com/i/status/1655062815940435968
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.