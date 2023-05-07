Michael Yon: Busses roar through Central America & Mexico by the hundreds, day & night

TuberCuBusses heading up the Tuberculosis Highway to United States — I made this video recently in Darien Provence, Panama. Our friends in Panama are being infected and damaged by US invasion of America.





Huge numbers of innocent families will suffer from these unvetted coughs, itches, and bloody stools heading through Central America and Mexico on crowded busses. Highway 1 is the new Highway of Death.





Who will be patient Zero for Ebola? American Generals and Admirals trade their souls like baseball cards. They demonstrate no respect for their own families, their country, or their empty souls.

And now, tonight, the busses roar through Central America and Mexico by the hundreds. Day and night. Fueling the invasion and war.



sourcehttps://twitter.com/i/status/1655062815940435968







