Oregon is BROKE? Why Taxpayers are Funding “Creative Resistance” Instead of Roads

Oregon is facing a massive budget crisis. While ODOT warns of a $297 million shortfall for basic road maintenance and public safety, taxpayer dollars are still flowing into "Creative Resistance" conferences and "Pride in Numbers" ideological research projects.

In this episode of Left Coast News, we dive into Oregon’s fiscal priorities. How can the state claim the cupboard is bare for essential services while maintaining a "protected lane" for ideological machinery? From the $1.41 billion kicker refund to the "Meaningful Care Conference," we look at the line-by-line reality of where your money is actually going.





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