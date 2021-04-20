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Letter to the Pastor of Laodicea
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The Passionate Mercy of Jesus Christ Manifested (Revelation 3:14)
As with the church in Philadelphia, Jesus does not use a self-description from the first vision (see 1:6-8). He uses three divine titles because, much like the liberal churches of today, the Laodicean church repudiated His deity.
Why would people, including the church, reject the divine nature of Christ? Since Christ is God, stripping Him of His holy preeminence relegates Him to being a created human being. Supposing Jesus is not God, what happens? Those affiliated with the corrupt church in the days just before the Tribulation will believe they are free from: Moral behavior and accountability, Judgment and the need for forgiveness for sin, Sin's physical, emotional, and spiritual consequences, The worship of God, Everything righteous.
As with the church in Philadelphia, Jesus does not use a self-description from the first vision (see 1:6-8). He uses three divine titles because, much like the liberal churches of today, the Laodicean church repudiated His deity.
Why would people, including the church, reject the divine nature of Christ? Since Christ is God, stripping Him of His holy preeminence relegates Him to being a created human being. Supposing Jesus is not God, what happens? Those affiliated with the corrupt church in the days just before the Tribulation will believe they are free from: Moral behavior and accountability, Judgment and the need for forgiveness for sin, Sin's physical, emotional, and spiritual consequences, The worship of God, Everything righteous.
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