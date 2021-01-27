8 Tips for Email Subjects that get Opened - Email Marketing Tip

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Hi there, Sarah here, your practical email marketing expert. I provide you with useful information to maximize your campaigns, automation and conversion. I've been in marketing for over 5 years, but I absolutely love email marketing because it is so much more personal and templates can be absolutely stunning.
I use Constant Contact as my email platform, and you can try them for free below if you'd like. They provide email, social and website builder options. I can help you get these setup and running, too!
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💻 Visit My Website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com
🧰 Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence
☎️ Free Business Consult: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com/contact
📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises
✍️ FREE Worksheet for Writing Effective Emails: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/r53drwp
📈 QUIZ: Find out your Business' Marketing Recipe: https://j4e3ygjsy11.typeform.com/to/uMgYM6df
💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport
🏃♀️ Free Email Marketing Start-up Guide: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/Gqmqdyu
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