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8 Tips for Email Subjects that get Opened - Email Marketing Tip
Jurina Enterprises
Jurina Enterprises
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20 views • January 27, 2021
Today's 3 minute email marketing tip is about writing incredible email subjects that get your email opened. With this information you will be able to captivate more of the audience on your email marketing lists. The more people that open your emails, the more chance they will convert into buyers!


Hi there, Sarah here, your practical email marketing expert. I provide you with useful information to maximize your campaigns, automation and conversion. I've been in marketing for over 5 years, but I absolutely love email marketing because it is so much more personal and templates can be absolutely stunning.


I use Constant Contact as my email platform, and you can try them for free below if you'd like. They provide email, social and website builder options. I can help you get these setup and running, too!


---- Links -----

💻 Visit My Website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com

🧰 Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence

☎️ Free Business Consult: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com/contact

📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises


✍️ FREE Worksheet for Writing Effective Emails: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/r53drwp



📈 QUIZ: Find out your Business' Marketing Recipe: https://j4e3ygjsy11.typeform.com/to/uMgYM6df

💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport


🏃‍♀️ Free Email Marketing Start-up Guide: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/Gqmqdyu


--- Music by Bensound at Bensound.com: Dreams ---
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Keywords
how to build an email listemail list buildingemail marketing tutorialemail marketing for beginnerswriting effective emailsemail marketing content ideasemail marketing guideemail marketing strategiesemail marketing for small businessesemail marketing courseemail marketing toolsemail marketing tipsconstant contact email marketingconstant contact tutorialjurina enterprisessarah jurina
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