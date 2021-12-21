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THE day of... The Rapture (when will it be?)
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47 views • December 21, 2021
Message from 2021-12-21 about "The Rapture"
the year, the week, the day and the hour and the second the twinkling of an eye - when it will happen
When are we flying "home"?
Who knows it?
This message gives "some" insight (maybe)...
Verses:
Daniel 2:20
1.Corinthians 15:52
1. Thessalonians 3:16
Matthew 24
Revelation 3:10
No transcript for this message available:
One day it will find it's way on my website:
https://bindernowski.com
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
the year, the week, the day and the hour and the second the twinkling of an eye - when it will happen
When are we flying "home"?
Who knows it?
This message gives "some" insight (maybe)...
Verses:
Daniel 2:20
1.Corinthians 15:52
1. Thessalonians 3:16
Matthew 24
Revelation 3:10
No transcript for this message available:
One day it will find it's way on my website:
https://bindernowski.com
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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