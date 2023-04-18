Is it enough to Call Jesus Lord and Disobey Him?
This video my friends made shows us what will happen if we only call Jesus Lord and refuse to do what He has told us to do...
Luke 6:46
New King James Version
Build on the Rock
46 “But why do you call Me ‘Lord, Lord,’ and not do the things which I say?
