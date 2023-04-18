Create New Account
Is it enough to Call Jesus Lord and Disobey Him?
HuntForTruth
Published a day ago

Is it enough to Call Jesus Lord and Disobey Him?


This video my friends made shows us what will happen if we only call Jesus Lord and refuse to do what He has told us to do...


Luke 6:46

New King James Version

Build on the Rock

46 “But why do you call Me ‘Lord, Lord,’ and not do the things which I say?

