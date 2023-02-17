Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AWAKENED, not WOKE! "WOKENESS is divisive, exclusionary, and HATEFUL" AWAKEN from your SLEEP.
0 views
channel image
Faithful Lamb
Published a day ago |

So, when God's Spiritual Revival began, the world did not all of the sudden become darker. It has always been dark, because, as God said, men have nothing but evil thoughts in their hearts continually. Genesis 6:5. If the world did not become darker, then what did happen?

AWAKEN from your SLEEP of spiritual complacency before it is too late.

www.FaithfulLamb.com

www.LightForTheLost.com

www.BibleForBuddies.com

Keywords
godjesus christspiritualitychristianityreligionwokeaccept jesusawakenedgod winsjesus savesobey godinsurrection act of 1807satan losesgreat armymighty armyspiritual complacency

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket