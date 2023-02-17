AWAKENED, not WOKE! "WOKENESS is divisive, exclusionary, and HATEFUL" AWAKEN from your SLEEP.

So, when God's Spiritual Revival began, the world did not all of the sudden become darker. It has always been dark, because, as God said, men have nothing but evil thoughts in their hearts continually. Genesis 6:5. If the world did not become darker, then what did happen?

AWAKEN from your SLEEP of spiritual complacency before it is too late.

www.FaithfulLamb.com

www.LightForTheLost.com

www.BibleForBuddies.com