3/5/2023 Miles Guo: The US Senate UNANIMOUSLY passed Josh Hawley's bill to declassify all the intelligence on Covid origins. What does it mean?
44 views
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2alhap2fb6

3/5/2023 Miles Guo: The US Senate UNANIMOUSLY passed Josh Hawley's bill to declassify all the intelligence on Covid origins… What does it mean?

#CCPVirus #CovidVirus #Covidorigins #JoshHawley


3/5/2023 文贵直播：乔什·霍利议员要求政府解密中共病毒来源的法案获参议院全票通过，意味着啥？

#中共病毒 #冠状病毒 #病毒溯源 #乔什·霍利议员


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

