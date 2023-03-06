https://gettr.com/post/p2alhap2fb6
3/5/2023 Miles Guo: The US Senate UNANIMOUSLY passed Josh Hawley's bill to declassify all the intelligence on Covid origins… What does it mean?
#CCPVirus #CovidVirus #Covidorigins #JoshHawley
3/5/2023 文贵直播：乔什·霍利议员要求政府解密中共病毒来源的法案获参议院全票通过，意味着啥？
#中共病毒 #冠状病毒 #病毒溯源 #乔什·霍利议员
