Problem = Wuhan Virus, Reaction = Wear a Mask, Social Distance and Quarantine, Solution = Vaccinations Then 'Body Bags'

Have you noticed that whenever someone dies now the MSM is NOT telling us how that person has died? (In case they were recently vaccinated like Hank Aaron - who died of a massive stroke two weeks after being vaxxed. He was a healthy man, prior to being vaccinated even despite his age.) I have included several more incidents where people and in this case senior citizens are being vaccinated with the Moderno and Pfizer MRNA vaccinations and have died. Several people who have received the vaccination have also had serious side effects. This video involves great patriots from the USA to Ireland who are telling their stories involving the vaccinations and death. No wonder they are shipping out hundreds of thousands of body bags throughout the USA. The vaccine is now the killer and not the virus.Related videos;TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - JANUARY 29, 2021 (MIRROR)HealthImpactNews @BitChuteRelated Links:GlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleFlote.app