BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Problem = Wuhan Virus, Reaction = Wear a Mask, Social Distance and Quarantine, Solution = Vaccinations Then 'Body Bags'
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
160 views • February 01, 2021
Have you noticed that whenever someone dies now the MSM is NOT telling us how that person has died? (In case they were recently vaccinated like Hank Aaron - who died of a massive stroke two weeks after being vaxxed. He was a healthy man, prior to being vaccinated even despite his age.) I have included several more incidents where people and in this case senior citizens are being vaccinated with the Moderno and Pfizer MRNA vaccinations and have died. Several people who have received the vaccination have also had serious side effects. This video involves great patriots from the USA to Ireland who are telling their stories involving the vaccinations and death. No wonder they are shipping out hundreds of thousands of body bags throughout the USA. The vaccine is now the killer and not the virus.

Related videos;

TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - JANUARY 29, 2021 (MIRROR)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ihZe6uCu1MTy/

HealthImpactNews @BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cpQ7dnqu0Sos/

Related Links:

https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cna-nursing-home-whistleblower-seniors-are-dying-like-flies-after-covid-injections-speak-out/


GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda

Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky

GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/

GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda

GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ

Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027

Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
vaccinationslockdownsmasscasualties
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Silent Inflammation Can Damage Tissues; Five Lifestyle Habits May Help, Expert Says

Silent Inflammation Can Damage Tissues; Five Lifestyle Habits May Help, Expert Says

Coco Somers
The healing power of sage: An ancient herb for modern wellness

The healing power of sage: An ancient herb for modern wellness

Laura Harris
Studies Associate Antioxidant-Rich Diets With Lower Lung Cancer Risk

Studies Associate Antioxidant-Rich Diets With Lower Lung Cancer Risk

Coco Somers
Study Identifies PICALM Protein as Molecular Link Between Fasting, Exercise, and Muscle Health

Study Identifies PICALM Protein as Molecular Link Between Fasting, Exercise, and Muscle Health

Petra Stone
Dietitian Outlines Protein Strategies When Appetite Declines

Dietitian Outlines Protein Strategies When Appetite Declines

Coco Somers
No pills required: Tiny daily tweaks tied to lower heart attack and stroke risk

No pills required: Tiny daily tweaks tied to lower heart attack and stroke risk

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy