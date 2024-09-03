Socket (1993, Mega Drive)

Socket (known as Time Dominator 1st in Japan and Time Dominator in Korea) is a platformer developed by Vic Tokai and published by Vic Tokai (in North America and Japan) and Korean company Samsung (in Korea).

The game is probably derived from Sonic the Hedgehog. Socket can run very fast, but needs a bit to gain momentum. The levels switch between high speed passages with running along the ceiling or bouncing around and slower platforming sections. Socket has got a health bar in form of an energy meter. If he runs out of energy, you loose a life. Energy is not only lost by colliding with traps and enemies, it also drains automatically over time. Yo can replenish it by collecting lightning symbols. Socket can jump, and he has a kick to destroy enemies and certain obstacles. Power-ups include extra-lives, a shield that can take one hit and temporary invincibility.