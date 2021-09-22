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INSANE RUSH To Jab Kids! - Fauci CONTINUES To Call The Shots! - This Is UNSCIENTIFIC!
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2742 views • September 22, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the crazy desperate push to vaccinate children following the rebuke by the FDA recently which has lead to Pfizer and Fauci both insisting that children will likely be jabbed soon.
Meanwhile, countless studies are coming out not only debunking the notion of jabbing kids, but also pointing out how incredibly dangerous it is to do. Millions of parents are lining up to get their toddlers jabbed despite countless warnings by studies showing for example that kids aged 12 to 15 are 6.1 times more likely to be hospitalized with heart problems from the jab than be hospitalized with covid. How much will that stat continue to grow considering there are points in the year where the likelihood is actually 22 times higher! What happens when 5 year olds get the jab? Babies have already died in the study.
Meanwhile, Fauci is calling for the government to mandate jabs to fly. The White House is looking closely at it. Why is Fauci calling the shots? Shouldn't he be in jail at this point after all of the scandals and proven lies he's perpetuated that's gotten countless people killed? Without a doubt, airlines will mandate this nonsense but based on what science? Where, there is none. There is zero evidence of unjabbed people being any risk at all to jabbed people which makes these mandates not only tyrannical and evil, but totally unscientific. This is cultish behavior at the least!
We are on the verge of complete global civil war. It's only a matter of time. In fact, it's already starting in places like Australia.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these stories all over the world!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the crazy desperate push to vaccinate children following the rebuke by the FDA recently which has lead to Pfizer and Fauci both insisting that children will likely be jabbed soon.
Meanwhile, countless studies are coming out not only debunking the notion of jabbing kids, but also pointing out how incredibly dangerous it is to do. Millions of parents are lining up to get their toddlers jabbed despite countless warnings by studies showing for example that kids aged 12 to 15 are 6.1 times more likely to be hospitalized with heart problems from the jab than be hospitalized with covid. How much will that stat continue to grow considering there are points in the year where the likelihood is actually 22 times higher! What happens when 5 year olds get the jab? Babies have already died in the study.
Meanwhile, Fauci is calling for the government to mandate jabs to fly. The White House is looking closely at it. Why is Fauci calling the shots? Shouldn't he be in jail at this point after all of the scandals and proven lies he's perpetuated that's gotten countless people killed? Without a doubt, airlines will mandate this nonsense but based on what science? Where, there is none. There is zero evidence of unjabbed people being any risk at all to jabbed people which makes these mandates not only tyrannical and evil, but totally unscientific. This is cultish behavior at the least!
We are on the verge of complete global civil war. It's only a matter of time. In fact, it's already starting in places like Australia.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these stories all over the world!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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