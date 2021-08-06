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Ep 79: The Patriot Streetfighter ft. Scott McKay
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171 views • August 06, 2021
https://sherwood.tv
Sometimes, life throws you for a wild loop. It takes you down paths that you didn't expect, and forces you to reevaluate the choices that you've made or almost made in the past. Scott McKay knows this all too well. After leaving behind his prospective football career to attempt to become a Navy fighter pilot, and subsequently watching the US government reveal it's corruption, Scott made it his mission to wage a war on corruption in politics.
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅The war on corrupt politics
✅God's realm, in quantum physics?
✅How to turn trauma into an asset
✅The Power of "God Consciousness"
---Meet Scott McKay---
Scott McKay is a former competitive bodybuilder turned wellness industry entrepreneur whose life passions led him to the political arena. As a motivational/public speaker, he projected his energy toward his passion for political campaigns as a grunt worker, campaign manager, campaign consultant, and Los Angeles GOP Committee position before walking away from the world of politics disenchanted with the corruption of D.C. politics, thereby giving up his goal of public service.
After surviving and rehabbing himself back from a near-fatal, catastrophic, and paralyzing motorcycle crash in 2014 to complete mobility, he got back on the political firing lines with the entry of Donald Trump into the fight. Today he hosts a radio show he created on Revolution.Radio called “The Tipping Point” where he has been branded as the Patriot Street Fighter for the people. His maiden voyage LIVESTREAM Post-Election video rocketed to 345,000 in 13 days to entering him into YouTube Censoring Stardom.
Get in contact with Scott at
scottmckay.us
Get a FREE chapter of Fork Your Diet: http://forkyourdiet.com
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Sometimes, life throws you for a wild loop. It takes you down paths that you didn't expect, and forces you to reevaluate the choices that you've made or almost made in the past. Scott McKay knows this all too well. After leaving behind his prospective football career to attempt to become a Navy fighter pilot, and subsequently watching the US government reveal it's corruption, Scott made it his mission to wage a war on corruption in politics.
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅The war on corrupt politics
✅God's realm, in quantum physics?
✅How to turn trauma into an asset
✅The Power of "God Consciousness"
---Meet Scott McKay---
Scott McKay is a former competitive bodybuilder turned wellness industry entrepreneur whose life passions led him to the political arena. As a motivational/public speaker, he projected his energy toward his passion for political campaigns as a grunt worker, campaign manager, campaign consultant, and Los Angeles GOP Committee position before walking away from the world of politics disenchanted with the corruption of D.C. politics, thereby giving up his goal of public service.
After surviving and rehabbing himself back from a near-fatal, catastrophic, and paralyzing motorcycle crash in 2014 to complete mobility, he got back on the political firing lines with the entry of Donald Trump into the fight. Today he hosts a radio show he created on Revolution.Radio called “The Tipping Point” where he has been branded as the Patriot Street Fighter for the people. His maiden voyage LIVESTREAM Post-Election video rocketed to 345,000 in 13 days to entering him into YouTube Censoring Stardom.
Get in contact with Scott at
scottmckay.us
Get a FREE chapter of Fork Your Diet: http://forkyourdiet.com
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
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