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THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT IS NO MORE. D.C. IS CLOSED AND IS A GHOST TOWN. SEE FOR YOURSELF
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1050 views • June 22, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
Having been there several times, there should be zero parking and bumper to bumper traffic. He should not be able to cover so much ground so quickly. I don't believe we the people have a functioning government any more. It may be being run by the military as an arm of the Untied Nations or worse China. Once they kill off and sicken enough of the people over the next few years with the current genocide we will find out.
Source: Richard Citizen Journalist
Having been there several times, there should be zero parking and bumper to bumper traffic. He should not be able to cover so much ground so quickly. I don't believe we the people have a functioning government any more. It may be being run by the military as an arm of the Untied Nations or worse China. Once they kill off and sicken enough of the people over the next few years with the current genocide we will find out.
Source: Richard Citizen Journalist
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