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Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 4/4/22 - 4/9 Concord Rally, Johanna Laurie interview clip and more
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31 views • April 04, 2022
Today's episode features Larisa Trexler of Health Freedom NH talking up her Concord Rally on Saturday 4/9/22, followed by the first 20 minutes of one hour-plus video interview of local octogenarian activist Johanna Laurie by John Yannacci (found elsewhere on this channel). Following that is an open discussion about a number of topics, including election fraud, the global economic breakdown, vaccine injuries among athletes, and more.
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