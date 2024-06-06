Four Truths About Steve Bannon's Political Prisoner Sentence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The move to make Steve Bannon a political prisoner for four months just ahead of the 2024 election is getting a lot of attention from all sides of the media. But while taking him off the board for campaign season gets most of the attention, understanding what's really happening here is even more important.
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we dove into his sentencing and identified the four key takeaways that will affect Americans moving forward.
1) The Message Is Directed at You
2) War Room Will Explode
3) The True Test of the Supreme Court
4) The Police State Is Here
Source: https://www.rvmnews.com/2024/06/breaking-steve-bannon-to-serve-prison-time-for-defying-jan-6-committee/