LIVE | Guest: Eric Metaxas on Lions & Generals!

The original link is at www.HisGlory.me
On today's show Pastor Todd Coconato and Pastor Dave Scarlett interview New York Times best-selling author Eric Metaxas.
Eric Metaxas is the #1 New York Times Bestselling author of Bonhoeffer and many other books, including Is Atheism Dead?, Martin Luther, Amazing Grace, and Letter to the American Church. He has written more than thirty children’s books, including the bestsellers Squanto and the Miracle of Thanksgiving and It’s Time to Sleep, My Love, illustrated by Nancy Tillman. His books have been translated into more than twenty-five languages. He hosts Socrates in the City and the nationally syndicated Eric Metaxas Radio Show — “The Show about Everything!” — which also airs as a weekly television program on TBN. Metaxas has conducted interviews with an eclectic mix of guests, including film director Ron Howard, Mel Gibson, and Morgan Freeman, as well as such figures as Peter Thiel. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, The New Yorker, The Atlantic, and many other publications.
Eric's website is: www.ericmetaxas.com
Pastor Todd's website is www.PastorTodd.org
To support this ministry, please go to www.ToddCoconato.com/give
For Gold and Silver, please go to: www.goldco.com/pastortodd
Emergency food here: www.GetSurvivalFood.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pastor Todd's website is www.PastorTodd.org
To support this broadcast and ministry, please go to www.ToddCoconato.com/give
MyPillow promo code: REMNANT
Promo Code: REMNANT
Watch The Remnant Channel here: www.TheRemnantChannel.com
Help us fund the operation here: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
Get up-to-the-minute news here: www.Remnant.News
Download our new app at www.ToddCoconato.com/app
Follow Pastor Todd here: www.toddcoconato.com/findme
Go to our store for special deals for Remnant Warriors here: www.remnant.news/hanews/store
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.