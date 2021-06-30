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HAARP Back Online - Unprecedented Heat Dome Baffles Meteorologists
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463 views • June 30, 2021
Weather modification is nothing new and it looks like HAARP is being fired up again! Who is considering the Geoengineering that could affect weather changes, rather than a human cause? What are we not being told? What is not being discussed? It cannot be all cow farts!
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