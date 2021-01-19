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Best First Lady in USA History. Melania Trump Farwell Address - 4MoreYears
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520 views • January 19, 2021
Melania Trump has been horribly treated by the media & the nefarious third party actors who sought to overthrow our government & Constitution. She has represented our country as First Lady with grace, dignity, & beauty. I hate to see her leave the White House on Wednesday but I sure will welcome her back for at least four more years. Melania will be on the cover of many magazines in the next four years. She deserved much better treatment the past four years. Melania is a genius. A beautiful genius. And she loves her husband and her son. They are geniuses too. - Lin Wood❤️🇺🇸
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