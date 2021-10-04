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Underground Bases - DUMBS, Bunkers, NSA - Steven D Kelley
Truth Cat Radio Videos
Truth Cat Radio Videos
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297 views • October 04, 2021

Not sure exactly when this video was made, possibly Nov 25, 2020.

I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's 100's of old and new Truth Cat Radio Shows, to share his short group communication videos and to promote Steven's general content, research and mission. This is a short video from Steven D Kelley to his past Facebook Q-anon groups, Telegram Group at https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage TruthCatRadio.com listeners and friends. Steven was the creator and admin for one of the first and one of the largest Facebook Q-anon groups that started on January 2, 2018 near the beginning of the "Q" phenomenon, with the great group name, Q-anon. Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of Elite Pedo Satanist, and to free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty. Please support this channel by listening, liking and subscribing. Steven can also be found on Telegram at the site, https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. In short, he is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Listen to Steven D Kelley, LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST, on TruthCatRadio.com. To receive information on how to become a Jedi remote viewer warrior or for a free remote healing, you may email Steven at, [email protected]. Truth Cat Radio is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two. PayPal is [email protected], please say for friend or family, so no invoice will be generated because this isn't a business, and he will unfortunately have to return it, or please use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you. Thank you for viewing and listening.

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qanonnsaunderground basesdumbssteven d kelleytruth cat radio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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