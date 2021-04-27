X22 REPORT - [DS] Panic, “Demean & Destroy Campaign” In Place, The People Have The True Power

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[DS] Panic, “Demean & Destroy Campaign” In Place, The People Have The True Power
The [DS] is panicking, they are preparing a demean and destroy campaign to push against the audit. The people are ready to push back, the people have the true power and they are ready to take back their power. The census has been released and key [DS] states are now loosing representation and the patriot states are gaining representation. Everything is about to change. The clock is ticking and the [DS] has trapped themselves in their own fraud.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.