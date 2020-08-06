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America is Fighting for Its Very Existence, Emergency Broadcast - FULL SHOW 8/6/20
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339 views • August 06, 2020
NY AG Letitia James, the monster that ordered nursing homes to take Covid-19 patients, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths, says the NRA is criminal. Not long after New York forced nursing homes to take Covid-19 patients, leading to thousands of deaths, the state’s Attorney General Letitia James now wants to completely “shut down” the NRA.
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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