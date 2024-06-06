SN1419: Heterosexual Awesomeness, Controlling Death & Rumors of Wars ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v4zxvec-sn1419-heterosexual-awesomeness-controlling-death-and-rumors-of-wars-.html]





Here we stand at the precipice of epochal change, literally watching people lose their minds trying to comprehend the lunacy that they’ve unleashed. What happened to so-called liberal utopia espoused by delusional leftists? All I see are war drums beating and sabres rattling while the mentally ill parade around demonstrating degeneracy.





We’re back this week from our impromptu vacation covering urgent news and information - Nuclear war with Russia is slowly becoming an eventuality rather than a possibility. After the elite declared Donald Trump guilty on 32 counts, they declared Trump Supporters “domestic extremists” while trying to physically shut down Alex Jones’ InfoWars studio. Something major is on the horizon and they don’t want dissenting opinions.





What’s coming is going to be so disturbing that it will dwarf the truths coming out about COVID, and even that should be a terrible and shattering notion. Terrible for the fact that we wouldn’t see escalation if accusations didn’t have merit. 17-22M people have been killed by the shot, with billions more still injured and the response by the oligarchs isn’t resolution, it’s more death and destruction. Keep your heads on a swivel, be prepared and get right with God for what’s coming next.





