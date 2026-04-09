With three days until Hungary’s April 12 parliamentary elections, the political struggle is entering its decisive phase. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s ruling Fidesz party faces a strong challenge from the opposition Tisza party led by Péter Magyar. The result will determine Hungary’s economic course and its relations with both Brussels and Washington. Increasingly, the energy sector has become the main arena of this confrontation.

The European Commission is preparing measures against Hungary’s fuel price caps and energy subsidies. These policies have long protected households from global price shocks. Brussels argues they violate EU market rules, but the position closely aligns with that of the Tisza party.

Hungary remains one of the few EU countries still importing Russian oil and gas. This allows it to maintain relatively low energy prices and avoid the worst effects of inflation seen elsewhere in Europe. A political shift after the election could quickly change this situation.

Key figures within Tisza confirm this direction. István Kapitány, a former Shell executive, has stated that subsidy programs would be gradually phased out under a new government. At the same time, European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič has formally warned Budapest about possible legal consequences if current pricing policies remain. Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has accused opposition-linked actors in Brussels of directly lobbying against Hungary’s energy protections.

The economic risks are significant. Removing subsidies would expose households to full market prices. Fuel and utility costs would rise sharply, increasing inflation and reducing living standards. This could quickly translate into political pressure on the government.

At the same time, the situation is escalating beyond economics. On April 6, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić reported that explosives had been discovered near gas infrastructure linking Hungary and Serbia. Budapest immediately convened an emergency security meeting. Hungarian officials suggested possible Ukrainian involvement, pointing to growing tensions after Hungary blocked EU aid packages for Kyiv.

This incident raises the stakes considerably. Sabotage of energy infrastructure could trigger supply disruptions and sudden price increases.

Such methods are not without risk. External pressure can also consolidate domestic support for the current leadership. A perceived foreign threat often strengthens internal unity rather than weakening it.

As election day approaches, Hungary is facing pressure on multiple fronts. Regulatory actions from Brussels and potential covert operations linked to Kyiv are now part of this equation. The outcome will not only determine who governs Hungary, but also whether the country can maintain its independent energy policy. In this context, energy has become more than an economic issue—it is now a decisive political weapon.

_____________________________________________________________________

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK:

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!