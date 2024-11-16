11/16/2024 -- Seismic activity spreading -- Update on current activity worldwide

This update covers each region from Europe to the USA, and gives a general outlook of what is expected over the next 7-10 days.





If you would like to do your own earthquake forecasting, or fully test the methods we have publicly developed over the past 12 years, feel free to test and repeat each step of the method by learning the method here:

https://youtu.be/WTONWLDIpQs





Real world example from 2019 and a much fuller explanation of how things work here:

https://youtu.be/txQFnGZvuHo









If you like my research you can give directly to my operation via my paypal here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/dutchsinse





Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos