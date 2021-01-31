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Calculating the COVID-19 Death Rate (English Subtitles)
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191 views • January 31, 2021
Del Bigtree shows us how to calculate the COVID-19 death rate by different age groups. Showing us all the incredible fraud of this pandemic. Everyone under 65 years of age should return to normal life. Stop the lockdowns, stop the masking, stop the vaccines which (even if they worked) are completely and totally unnecessary for 99,74% of all people. This 0,26% death rate is if you do absolutely nothing. Just the plain nature of our immune system handles this Sars-CoV2 virus without any doubts.
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