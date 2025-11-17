The Dopamine Detox Mistake!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why is dopamine “Detox” harmful? Well, sure, modern life is overstimulating, and taking brief breaks from high-intensity distractions can help people regain focus, but the framing and execution of a “dopamine detox" is not based on science or nutrition and can be quite harmful. Tune into this episode on the holistic living network right now.
And pick up your copy of the Dopamine Revolution on Amazon!